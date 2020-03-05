fire-breaks-out-at-clovis-condominium-complex,-no-just-one-hurt

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) — Firefighters rushed to place out flames within of a Clovis apartment sophisticated as they threatened to unfold to a number of close by properties.

The hearth initial broke out in the backyard of an apartment on Stuart in the vicinity of Helm just following 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

An ABC30 insider shared a video clip of those people flames lighting up the sky.

Fire crews feared the fire would spread as it went into the attic of the construction, but they quickly contained it to the intricate.

“It really is obtained really considerable problems to a person comprehensive apartment and the other, and then the residences on the backside have some exterior destruction,” suggests Clovis Fire Main John Binaski.

One particular human being who was in the yard where the flames broke out experienced smoke inhalation and was evaluated by emergency staff.

The cause of the hearth is being investigated.