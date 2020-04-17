Fire Festival Founder Billy McFarland Demands Early Release of Prison Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The founder of the failed 2017 Fire Festival, Billy McFarland, was released early in prison on Tuesday demanding that he serve the rest of his six-year sentence under “ home imprisonment. ” did. According to a court document obtained Thursday by CBS News, Mr McFarland cites a coronavirus epidemic in currently detained Ohio prison as a reason to be released.

McFarland’s compassionate request for release was made by a lawyer in a letter to Judge Naomi Rice Bushwald in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. The lawyer argued in a letter that McFarland’s “existing conditions” were vulnerable to suffering especially from the serious or deadly consequences of the virus.

According to the letter, McFarland was notified that he was diagnosed with asthma as a teenager and “is on the” extreme “scale of the allergy spectrum because of respiratory and cardiovascular related problems”. I was told by a lawyer. The lawyer also said he has had heart problems since he was in his early twenties.

Moderate to severe asthma is listed by the CDC as one of the underlying underlying illnesses that can put individuals at risk of severe coronavirus illness into a “higher risk”.

The federal correctional agency in Elkton, Ohio, a low-security prison currently being sentenced by McFarland, was recently named the Coronavirus “breeding site” by Republican Bill Johnson of Ohio. . According to the Department of Prisons, as of Thursday, FCI Elkton had 73 unresolved coronavirus cases among federal prisons and officials, making it the third-highest federal prison.

The letter also claims that McFarland is the “ideal candidate” for compassionate release as the first nonviolent criminal without any pending charges, history of violence, or gang affiliation. I will.

McFarland also wrote a two-page letter to Judge Buffwald, in the fall of 2018, with the same justice that the judge called him the “Serial Cheater”. I sentenced him to prison. And over $ 100,000 in his ticket sales plan after his arrest.

In a letter, McFarland said, “I took more time than I expected, but the message arrived. It will take a long way, but I can finally report it.” “I am living at the level of peace and acceptance I lost in the events leading up to my arrest. I am working harder than ever to promote a mission I really know. By living every day , By devoting myself to helping disappointed people and doing it within the rules and regulations, I kept going slowly, but surely, so I needed to get it back. ”

Coronavirus cases continue to be seen in prisons throughout the United States, with weeks of warning from activists and experts saying that nearly 2.3 million people imprisoned throughout the United States are particularly vulnerable to pandemics. The very close proximity of prisoners, coupled with lack of proper treatment, can lead to the rapid spread of illness in prisons, which can make it difficult to access products such as soap and hot water. .

McFarland is far from the first public official to demand compassionate release and home detention in the coronavirus pandemic. People, including the head of the potash drug cartel and Bernard Madoff, have been suing in recent months.

Justin Carissimo contributed to the report.

