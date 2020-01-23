Fire fighting aircraft crashes in Australia, kills 3

Three people died on Thursday when a C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed during forest firefighting in the Snowy Monaro region in the southern state of New South Wales in Australia, officials said.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the death and crash in commentaries to reporters while Australia tries to handle an unprecedented burning season that has left a major swath of destruction.

“The only thing I have from the field reports is that the plane crashed, crashed and a large fireball was attached to it,” said Shane Fitzsimmons, Commissioner for Rural Fire.

He said that all three were American residents on board.

“Unfortunately we were only able to locate the wreck and the crash location and we couldn’t find any survivors,” he said.

The Lockheed C-130 Hercules was contracted through the American air fire-fighting company Coulson Aviation (US). In a statement, the company said it would send a team to the site to help with emergency operations.

Fires near Canberra airport

Berejiklian said there were more than 1,700 volunteers and staff in the field and five fires were described at an “emergency warning level.”

Canberra Airport was also closed on Thursday due to nearby forest fires, and residents south of the Australian capital were told to seek shelter.

The fire started on Wednesday, but strong winds and high temperatures made the conditions in Canberra worse. A second fire near the airport that started Thursday morning is at the “look and act” level.

An included image obtained on January 8, 2020, shows that Country Fire Authority (CFA) controlled strike teams on January 7, 2020 burning west of Corryong, Victoria, Australia. Photo taken on January 7, 2020. (Jason Edwards / AAP / Reuters)

“Arrival and departure are influenced by aviation firefighting operations,” the airport authority said in a tweet.

Another tweet from the traffic police said, “The fire is going fast and there are multiple road closures in the area. Avoid the area. Local roadblocks are in place.”

Residents in some suburbs of Canberra were advised to seek shelter and others to leave immediately.

“The defense force helps both to a certain extent and to see if that needs to be strengthened,” Secretary of Defense Angus Campbell told reporters.

“I have people who are both involved and people who need to be moved from areas and office buildings that are potentially at risk, as well as those who are part of the (operation) Bushfire Assist effort,” he said.