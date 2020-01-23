Fire fighting plane crashes in Australia, kills 3 American volunteers

Three American crew members died on Thursday when a C-130 Hercules air water tanker crashed during forest firefighting in Southeast Australia, officials said.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the fatal accidents in the state’s Snowy Monaro region, which came when Australia is struggling with an unprecedented burning season that has left a major swath of destruction.

Coulson Aviation (US) said in a statement that one of his Lockheed C-130 Hercules air tanks was lost after he left Richmond in New South Wales with a retardant for a fire commission. It said the accident was “extensive,” but it had few other details.

In a statement, the company said it would send a team to the site to help with emergency operations. Coulson Aviation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Coulson Aircrane from Port Alberni, B.C.

“The only thing I have from the field reports is that the plane crashed, crashed and a large fireball was attached to it,” said Shane Fitzsimmons, Commissioner for Rural Fire.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said she had conveyed the condolences of Australia to the American ambassador Arthur Culvahouse Jr.

“Our hearts go out to their loved ones. They helped Australia, far from their own home, embody the deep friendship between our two countries,” she said in a statement.

“Thanks to these three and to all the brave firefighters from Australia and the rest of the world. Your service and contribution are extraordinary. We are always grateful to you,” she added.

“Unfortunately we were only able to locate the wreck and the crash location and we couldn’t find any survivors,” he said.

Fires near Canberra airport

The tragedy brings the death toll from the outbursts to at least 31 since September. The fires have also destroyed more than 2,600 homes and destroyed more than 10.4 million hectares.

Coulson has grounded other firefighting aircraft awaiting investigation, which has reduced the available aircraft for firefighters in New South Wales and the neighboring state of Victoria. The four-propeller Hercules drops more than 15,000 liters of fire retardant in one go.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau, the national air accident investigator and state police, will investigate the location of the accident, which the fire brigade described as an active fire pit.

“There is no indication at this stage of what caused the accident,” Fitzsimmons said.

Berejiklian said there were more than 1,700 volunteers and staff in the field and five fires were described at an “emergency warning level.”

Canberra Airport was also closed on Thursday due to nearby forest fires, and residents south of the Australian capital were told to seek shelter.

The fire started on Wednesday, but strong winds and high temperatures made the conditions in Canberra worse. A second fire near the airport that started Thursday morning is at the “look and act” level.

Fire teams carry out a controlled burn on January 7 west of Corryong, Victoria. (Jason Edwards / AAP / Reuters)

“Arrival and departure are influenced by aviation firefighting operations,” the airport authority said in a tweet.

Another tweet from the traffic police said, “The fire is going fast and there are multiple road closures in the area. Avoid the area. Local roadblocks are in place.”

Residents in some suburbs of Canberra were advised to seek shelter and others to leave immediately.

“The defense force helps both to a certain extent and to see if that needs to be strengthened,” Secretary of Defense Angus Campbell told reporters.

“I have people who are both involved and people who need to be moved from areas and office buildings that are potentially at risk, as well as those who are part of the (operation) Bushfire Assist effort,” he said.