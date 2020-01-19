Fire in Australia: Scott Morrison defends response as cool weather brings respite

Cool temperatures and calmer winds relieved Australian communities affected by the forest fires, but the heat stayed on the Prime Minister to accept responsibility for the crisis and take action.

Scott Morrison announced Saturday that he will send 3,000 reservists from the military, navy and air force to help fight the fires.

It also hired 20 million Australian dollars (10.6 million pounds sterling) to lease firefighting planes abroad.

But these measures have done little to alleviate criticism that he has been slow to act, even if he has downplayed the need for his government to fight climate change, which experts say has played a key role in overeating of fires.

“There have been many criticisms made,” said Morrison at a press conference.

“And now is the time to focus on the response … blame is not helping anyone at this time and over-analyzing these things is not a productive exercise.”

Sunday, as dawn broke over a blackened landscape, an image of a disaster of unprecedented magnitude emerged.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service said 150 fires were active in the state, 64 of which were uncontrolled.

The fires killed at least 24 people, including a 47-year-old man who died on Saturday night while trying to defend a friend’s house from the flames.

Almost 2,000 homes were destroyed.

The woods of a small brooding bridge after a fire destroyed a level crossing near Burrill Lake (Rick Rycroft / AP)

In New South Wales alone, fires have killed nearly 500 million birds, reptiles and mammals, said University of Sydney environmentalist Chris Dickman at the Sydney Morning Herald.

Australians know how to expect wildfires in the summer, but the flames arrived early this year, fueled by drought and the warmest and driest year ever.

“This is not something we have experienced before,” said New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

“The meteorological activity we observe, the extent and spread of the fires, the speed at which they move, the way they attack communities that have never seen fire is unprecedented,” he said. she declared.

Scientists say there is no doubt that human-caused global warming has played a major role in fueling fires, as well as factors such as scrub and very dry trees and strong winds.

Morrison, reprimanded for earlier remarks that downplayed the need to fight climate change, diverted criticism while trying to change the tone.

“There is no dispute in this country over the issue of global climate change and its effect on global weather patterns, and this includes its impact in Australia,” said the Prime Minister.

“I have to correct the file here. I have seen a number of people suggest that the government is not making this connection in one way or another.

“The government has always made this connection and this has never been disputed.”

Firefighter uses rake to move hot debris (Rick Rycroft / AP)

Morrison was widely criticized for taking a family vacation to Hawaii at the start of the wildfire crisis.

His management of the deployment of reservists was also criticized on Sunday.

Rural Fire Marshal Shane Fitzsimmons, who is leading the fight in New South Wales, said he was informed of the deployment through the media.

“It is fair to say that it was disappointing and somewhat surprising to hear about these things through public announcements in the midst of what has been one of our worst days this season, with the second biggest number of simultaneous emergency alert fires ever in New South Wales, “he said.

Cooler temperatures and lighter winds on Sunday relieved threatened communities, one day after thousands of people were forced to flee as flames reached the outskirts of Sydney.

Thousands of firefighters fought to contain the flames, but many fires continued to burn uncontrollably, threatening to destroy the rural townships and causing almost untold damage to property and wildlife.

Meanwhile, the Australian capital, Canberra, was enveloped in a smoky mist on Sunday and the air quality at noon was measured at 10 times the usual danger limit.

In New Zealand, the skies over Auckland were tinged with orange from the smoke of bush fires, and police were inundated with calls from anxious residents.