Fire investigators testify on first day of preliminary hearing for Pier Fire suspects

The huge wharf fire in Tulare County forced hundreds of mountain people to evacuate their homes, injured some firefighters and caused at least $ 7 million in damage before being brought under control three months later.

Today, almost two and a half years later, the legal proceedings against the four Visalians accused of having started the fire are heating up.

On Friday, former U.S. Forest Service Special Agent Brian Adams said hours after the fire started, he examined a burnt-out Dodge Challenger on the side of an embankment along the road 190.

He found a license plate at the scene, and a few days later, he spoke to the director of National Car Rental at Sacramento Airport, who confirmed that they had stolen two cars from their secure lot – the Challenger and a Chevy Camaro.

Thinking it must be internal work, Adams asked the manager if he could think of employees who might have stolen the cars.

“He said several weeks ago that an employee had been photographed stealing the emblem of the front Chevrolet from the front of a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro,” said Adams. “He told me that the employee’s name was Isiac Renteria.”

Prosecutors say Isiac Renteria, his cousin Richard Renteria, as well as Osvaldo Esparza-Guerrero and Breane Ojeda, stole Sacramento cars and using gas as an accelerator, set the Challenger on fire during Tule participation River Canyon.

“I determined that the fire was due to the ignition of the vehicle on connection, that it was traveling on the embankment and that the brush and grass were igniting,” said Adams.

“The burn models did not support a fire that started in the center console,” said Joe Rosa, Tulare County fire investigator. “And there was no evidence of the wiring or mechanical parts of the center console that could support combustion.”

Rosa examined the burned vehicle on August 30.

He said he found rust on the passenger side of the car, which he said is usually found when the metal is exposed to high heat for long periods of time.

He concluded that the fire had moved from the passenger side of the vehicle to the driver side.

“The only thing I could determine was that, based on the elimination of all possible ignition factors, there was a man-made fire in the forward cabin.”

Rosa said that he was unable to determine whether an accelerator had been used because it would have already evaporated by the time he examined the car.

When interviewed by a defense lawyer, Rosa said that he did not have the capacity to test the accelerators, but this can be done using a laboratory.

