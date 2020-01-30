Fire protection expert: radio communication dispute between Dover fire service companies shows need for reform

YORK COUNTY – An audio recording of radio communications between two York County fire departments has gone viral.

On Saturday, crews with Dover Township and Dover Borough, also known as Union Fire & Hose Co. # 1, replied to Smitties Soft Pretzels on Carlisle Road. Things took a surprising turn when the first department on site was instructed by the second to drive past it.

Between two different posts that were shared on Facebook, a recording of the radio conversation received over 500 comments and almost 600 releases. FOX43 contacted both fire departments and asked for an explanation of the decisions contained in the record. However, neither of them wanted to speak in front of the camera.

In the recording you can hear Brian Widmayer, fire chief of Dover Township, asking Dover Borough to stage at a fire hydrant in Old Carlisle Road, just around the corner from the pretzel shop.

“Engine 9, we’re ahead of you. We won’t be performing at the hydrant,” Dover Borough replies on the radio. “We expect the first payment to be due.”

“Engine 6-2, that’s Chief 9,” replies Widmayer. “You will go to the fire hydrant as directed.”

“Okay, if you want the first incoming scene to happen, let’s go to the fire hydrant,” Dover Borough replies. “Would you like our workers to be wiped out?”

“Engine 6, go to the hydrant as instructed or you can start up – your choice,” Widmayer stated.

(You can hear the radio transmission below.)

