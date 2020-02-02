Fire rescue on 2 alarm fire scene at Wesley Chapel Resort, Spa

* Video credit: Richard Paden *

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – On Saturday, Pasco County’s emergency services were able to extinguish a two-alarm fire at the Saddlebrook Resort in Wesley Chapel.

According to the fire rescue service, they received the call for the fire around 5:45 p.m. When the firefighters arrived, they reported heavy smoke and called for the second alarm because of the large amount of fire and the size of the building.

Firefighters say that firefighters attempted an “aggressive attack” on the fire when they searched the building for victims. No burn victims were found. Additional firefighters put down the fire inside the building.

With the help of Pasco County Fire Rescue’s Drone 1, the thermal images showed that the fire was in the attic and in the middle of the building. Firefighters then cut a ventilation hole in the roof to put the rest of the fire down.

Pasco Fire Rescue said it took 90 minutes to get the fire under control. The fire was prevented from spreading to other buildings.

All eight units in the building suffered significant fire damage.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

