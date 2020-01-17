Fire sign Mauricio Pineda to a home-grown deal

The Fire has added another Homegrown player to their selection. And this one has a chance to contribute in 2020.

The team announced on Friday that it has signed Mauricio Pineda for a home-grown contract. Pineda, 22, can play as a defender or midfielder and spent four seasons at the University of North Carolina. He appeared in 79 games over four seasons for the Tar Heels, started 74 times and scored 17 goals.

“We are very happy that Mauricio has decided to return to Chicago to start his professional career,” said fire brigade coach Raphael Wicky in a press release. “He has all the skills needed to become an impactful player. I look forward to working with Mauricio to help him reach his potential. ”

If Pineda had been in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, he would probably have been a top 10-15 choice. Given the lack of depth of the Fire on the back line and his relative experience, Pineda thinks he will get a chance to play a role this season.

“I am so happy to sign my first professional contract with the Fire,” said Pineda. “I became a member of the club when I was 10 years old and since then I dreamed of playing for the Fire. I can’t wait to get started. ”

A product from Plainfield East and the Fire’s academy and youth system, Pineda is the younger brother of Victor Pineda, the very first inland signing of the club. He is one of the six native players on the current roster (Jeremiah Gutjahr, Djordje Mihailovic, Andre Reynolds II, Gabriel Slonina, Nicholas Slonina).

“There is calm confidence about him when he plays,” former UNC teammate and former Fire academy player Cameron Lindley told the Daily Tar Heel last year. “He’ll never talk about it. He will never talk about himself. “

The deal includes club options for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons.