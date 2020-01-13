Fire victims could be forced to pay PG&E FEMA bill of nearly $ 4 billion if utility can’t pay, report says

Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO – Federal authorities are ready to bill forest fire victims for some of the nearly $ 4 billion that the government says it owes to Pacific Gas & Electric Co., if the debt is not paid as part of public service bankruptcy proceedings, according to a newspaper report Sunday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has requested reimbursement from PG&E to cover the costs of the government’s response to the destructive fires in 2015, 2017 and 2018. As part of the current PG&E plan to resolve its bankruptcy, all payments to the FEMA is expected to come from the $ 13.5 billion utility intends to set aside mainly to settle claims from victims of forest fires, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Victims’ lawyers are fighting FEMA’s claim, which is said to account for nearly 30% of the settlement. But FEMA told the Chronicle that it is obliged to seek compensation from PG&E. Otherwise, individual victims would be responsible if they obtained settlement funds that duplicate money already paid by the federal government, according to Bob Fenton, the agency’s regional administrator.

Fenton said FEMA has no interest ” in reducing the amount of funds available for fire victims.

What we want to do is hold PG&E accountable and accountable for the billions of dollars that taxpayers have provided to help individuals and communities affected by wildfires, ” he told the newspaper. The last thing I want to do is to sue those people who have received bankruptcy claims, where parts of that claim may duplicate the funding that we have already given them. … It is much easier to go ahead and deal directly with PG&E. ”

The FEMA dispute is one of the many major unresolved issues in PG&E bankruptcy. PG&E has already obtained court approval for its agreement with lawyers for the victims and a separate settlement of $ 11 billion to resolve claims from insurance companies. But the company faces a series of other hurdles as it strives to resolve the rest of the case, which includes a broader bankruptcy exit plan.

FEMA has asked PG&E for approximately $ 3.9 billion in bankruptcies due to the Butte fire in 2015, forest fires in 2017 in wine country and the 2018 campfire. Court documents show that only about $ 282 million of the total relates to individual assistance FEMA has provided to disaster victims – the rest goes to assistance to other government agencies and administrative costs.

FEMA’s attempt to recover from PG&E was strongly criticized by 40 members of Congress in a letter to the agency’s interim administrator last week. The letter raised concerns about FEMA’s decision to litigate claims against the settlement fund for victims of forest fires established by PG&E. ”

FEMA’s efforts have also drawn criticism from James Lee Witt, former agency director, who told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat newspaper last month that it was an unusual ‘and inappropriate’ request. .

US bankruptcy judge Dennis Montali is expected to consider FEMA at a hearing next month.

Eric Goodman, lawyer for a committee of fire victims involved in the PG&E bankruptcy case, said that FEMA’s defense of its $ 3.9 billion claim did not hold water ” with him . Goodman’s firm asks Montali to reject FEMA’s claim.

In a statement to the Chronicle, PG&E said it agreed with the victims committee that FEMA has no valid legal claim against the company. ”

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.