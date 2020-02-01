Fire warning restored for Victoria as a power

A bushfire in Victoria’s devastated east burns at the highest warning level while another fire has been downgraded as power is restored across the state.

There is still an emergency warning for the fire at Cape Conran heading west toward Marlo in the far east of the state.

An out of control fire burning north towards Bendoc near the Victoria-New South Wales border has been downgraded to a guard and action warning.

The satellite shows smoke from fires in ACT, NSW and Gippsland that flow into the Tasman. (BOM)

The hot and humid conditions in Victoria had also triggered a thunderstorm warning for the Mornington Peninsula and Phillip Island, which have since been removed.

This is due to the fact that Victoria’s power supply was normalized again after the emergency reserves were tapped in the transmission lines to cover the increased power requirements in oppressive heat.

The Australian energy market operator said the state was facing the highest electricity demand in more than five years on Friday.

AEMO announced on Friday in Victoria an “actual lack of reserve” due to transmission line failures from Moorabool to Mortlake and Moorabool to Tarrone.

A lack of reserve conditions was also activated in NSW, with emergency reserves activated in both states.

The Victorians were asked to turn off unnecessary equipment by 9:00 p.m. to prevent a power outage.

According to AEMO, damage to transmission towers in the west of Victoria would have cut off the power to the aluminum smelter in Portland.

The transmission failure also affected the supply of generators in Victoria and imports from South Australia.

AEMO managed to get energy back to normal in the states on Friday evening and generate enough electricity to meet consumption needs, a spokesman told AAP.

Emergency Commissioner Andrew Crisp said earlier in the day that the transmission lines between Victoria and South Australia were down in hot weather.

“The hot weather, as is common on such days, can affect our energy systems and power supplies,” he told reporters on Friday.

Beachgoers can be seen at St. Kilda Beach in Melbourne, Thursday, January 30th (AAP)

About 28,000 households in Victoria were without electricity on Friday around 9:30 p.m., and utilities were working to remedy the outages.

While Emergency Secretary Lisa Neville said high temperatures could affect the Victoria-Tasmania bass link, Friday did not.

“There was no impact on our business at all. Today we worked as planned and at full capacity,” said a Basslink spokesman.

A unit at the Loy Yang power plant had a breakdown on Thursday evening, but AEMO was able to access reserve stocks.

The heat worsened the conditions for bush fires, for which severe threats were forecast on Friday in the west and central parts of the state. In the east of the state, fires were warned.

Melbourne will reach 32 ° C on Saturday, with a dust mist in the morning before rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds later in the day.

A flood of rain can lead to flash floods across the state, warns the meteorology office.

“We have a few ingredients in the mix,” said BOM state manager Andrew Tupper.

This includes moisture, dust from the state’s northwest, storms, possible mud in the rain, and even the risk of hail.

Rain is expected to pour through the southwest in the morning before hitting Melbourne around noon. The rain gets cleaner during the day.

However, the rain is expected to miss most of the fire pits in the east of the state.

“We know that there are some fires in their landscape, and if they heat up and conditions change, there is a possibility that pillars may form,” said Emergency Secretary Lisa Neville.

It comes after a wet, tropical night in Melbourne.

“The humid air came down from the tropics and gave off the kind of moisture that we are more used to staying in the tropics,” said Dr. Tupper.