Firearm kills in U.S. cities: the scourge not even a pandemic block can stop

A car stopped in a shop and four people jumped out. One had a baseball bat. What followed was a fight of over $ 180, one participant said later.

When it was over, the guns were fired, the shots were exchanged and a bullet ripped in a nearby car, hitting the head of the five-year-old boy Kearria Attison.

The girl died Before fleeing the scene, one of the people involved would offer the girl’s mother a quick apology.

Several people now face murder charges for the fatal shootings in Jacksonville, Florida on April 6, according to which police have involved people with violent backgrounds.

“Too bad these criminals didn’t take time off during the COVID-19 epidemic,” a woman posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

Judicial records from Duval County, Florida, describe the clash that led to the shooting death of Kearria Attison, a five-year-old girl. (Duval County Clerk Of Courts)

Some preliminary data suggest that he is right.

It seems that not even a deadly pandemic has stopped the spread of another scourge in the United States: armed violence.

Nonetheless, blockade orders, a historic pause in school shootings and statistical evidence that people aren’t moving much these days.

That sad reality was also underlined in Canada, which experienced the most deadly shootings in the history of the country last weekend in Nova Scotia. In Toronto, there have been dozens of shootings since the beginning of March.

Overall, the murders have declined slightly in Toronto compared to last year. In some American cities there has been no slowdown.

In fact, some cities in the United States have seen an increase.

Group shootings “don’t slow down”

Mark Bryant, who tracks US filming for the Gun Violence Archive, said it will take some time to properly analyze data for the COVID-19 pandemic.

But what has been reported so far is an increase in gang shootings and domestic violence, including a decrease in workplace and school shootings.

“(Group shootings) are like the Energizer bunny – they don’t slow down. They are as consistent as they can be,” he said.

Filming was more frequent than normal in Detroit earlier this month. They were also taller in Washington, D.C. While other crimes were on the wane, the city’s website has recorded 12 murders in the past month, compared with six in the same period last year.

“Unfortunately, gun crimes are mostly unchanged,” said Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser during a press conference this week.

COVID-19 has devastated some police departments in the United States. The New York police department has been hit hard. (Andrew Kelly / Reuters)

Even with New York City paralyzed by the pandemic, the tendencies to murder have barely changed. Data released by the NYPD show 18 murders in a 28-day period ending April 12 compared to 20 in the same period last year. The data do not specify how many were caused by the guns.

Last weekend alone in Chicago, at least five people were killed and 28 were injured by armed violence. Kills are on the decline this spring compared to March-April 2019, but the overall annual numbers have still increased.

After six people were killed this month at a large party in an apartment complex in Bakersfield, California, several people smoked on the county sheriff’s Facebook page. “Churches can’t meet or face problems but a lawless group gets together,” said a post by Norma Jean Onyschuk.

Some historical perspective

The long-term trend is not entirely bleak.

Armed violence is still below its worst peaks in the 1970s and 1990s in the United States. Yet it started growing in 2015 after years of decline, with homicides and suicides on the rise.

And it’s not just an urban phenomenon, as it is often represented.

When considering suicides and homicides, the three states in the United States with the highest per capita rate of deaths of firearms are Alaska, Alabama and Montana.

Arms sales increased during the pandemic. A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line last month outside an arms shop in Culver City, California (Patrick T. Fallon / Reuters)

In several cities, however, police forces are now particularly overwhelmed.

The pandemic spread through numerous police departments, causing hundreds of officers to fall ill.

The head of the Detroit homicide division died of the disease and the police chief has also fallen ill and is recovering. Dozens of New York City officers have died; the NYPD chief of transportation was in life support.

Hundreds of Chicago police officers have tested positive and the force is working among others to obtain antibody tests.

Many municipal police forces also report an increase in domestic violence in their communities.

In one case, a man in a Chicago suburb killed his wife and himself to death.

Their family told police that the man feared he had COVID-19.

U.S. federal data began to show a spike in shootings in 2015, after a historic decline. (Pew research)

There are several theories as to which variables are driving armed violence in recent years.

Some blame the opioid epidemic and its effects on the drug trade. Some blame small street gangs, with younger members, whose feuds intensify rapidly on social media.

Some police forces accuse the so-called Ferguson effect: this is the highly debated idea that protests against police brutality a few years ago, in addition to the deadly attacks on officers, led the police to scale back their interventions.

Some studies indicate a glaring fact of American life: the country has many, many guns.

Researchers from the University of Missouri-St. Louis suggests that assaults and robberies are becoming more deadly because guns are used more often.

A document published by the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2018 finds access to firearms highly related to the death rates of firearms.

In Harvard, David Hemenway, director of the university’s Accident Control Center, said that the proliferation of weapons makes the United States unique among developed countries.

Historical trends of murder in Canada. (Statistics Canada)

Mark Bryant, co-founder of the Gun Violence Archive, said that there are too many weapons in too many irresponsible hands.

He is a Kentucky resident who owns firearms on his own. He said he locked them in a safe and there are some steps necessary to get them out. He joked that if he had ever been in a frenzied fight, he would probably have forgotten the safe combination.

Gang members are not taking these precautions, he said.

“These guys have guns parked everywhere. They have a gun on the sofa,” he said.

“The shootings start when someone gets tossed. Then it intensifies, due to alcohol, drugs or anger. Then a gun comes out. And with 50, 60 million people (in this country) they have guns, the probability (of violence)) … is more frequent. ”

In the meantime, arms sales have increased at the beginning of the pandemic.

The New York Times reported that last month’s nearly two million firearm sales have peaked since President Barack Obama started a gun control push seven years ago in the wake of the Sandy Hook massacre.