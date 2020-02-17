[fireball-lights-up-johor-bahru-and-singapore,-a-number-of-sightings-validate-phenomenon-(online-video)]

Astronomy.SG theorised that the unidentified item possibly burned up just before hitting the ground or that it was a scaled-down fragment of a larger meteorite that entered the ambiance. — Screengrab from Fb/allsgstuff

PETALING JAYA, Feb 17 — Early risers in Johor Bahru and Singapore ended up dealt with to an strange sight when a meteor ripped as a result of the skies in the course of the wee hours of February 12.

The phenomenon was captured on a dashcam recording taken along a highway in Johor at 5am and was reposted to the Facebook page All Singapore Things.

Many people also documented sightings in several spots during Singapore.

“This is what I noticed at Bartley this early morning,” mentioned Sky Tai.

“Saw this at Loyang at 5am! Exact same timestamp! I thought Singapore was underneath assault! Phew, thank God it was not a hallucination,” stated Izzat Asyraff Nahrawi.

The meteor flash lasted among 3.five and seven.5 seconds and was mild eco-friendly and blue in color, primarily based on the sightings of 3 individuals who submitted their conclusions to the Global Meteor Organisation website.

A pending report by May well Lilian N described the meteor as “(exploding) into a big fireball of orange-red”.

“It felt tremendous around as I was standing on my balcony looking at it explode and it disappeared inside of split seconds.

“At 1st, I believed it was heading to possibly land into the sea proper under my residence or the wetland opposite simply because it was far too big and it seemed extremely in close proximity to.

“I actually felt like I was in a sci-fi film like Star Trek,” she wrote.

Place lovers from Singapore’s Astronomy.SG told Coconuts Singapore that there was no history of Wednesday morning’s fireball with the National Aeronautics and Area Administration (Nasa) or the European House Agency.

“From the online video proof, we are unable to ensure the nature of the item. We do not have tough evidence that it did hit the floor and there is no data from NASA and the ESA confirming it is a meteorite at this existing instant.

“Our greatest guess is that it is a meteor that burned up right before hitting land or a fragment of a larger meteorite that entered the ambiance,” claimed an Astronomy.SG consultant.