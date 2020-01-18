Firefighter and family lose their homes in the fire

“Our pagers were activated and we heard our own address.”

A normal call for a fireman in Pike County became David Prell’s nightmare on Tuesday. He and his son went out to run errands when the fire started in their home near Greentown. David’s wife Karen was at work at the time. Unfortunately, not all of their pets made it.

“The first thing I knew was that our pets were there and our dog was in a box because he is only a character if we leave him alone at home,” said David.

“We have a cat that is alive and is not there. We have been coming here since the fire and leaving food,” said Karen Prell.

This was a severe blow to the already troubled family. David had a mild stroke in December and was unable to work. It was a coincidence that he wasn’t home that afternoon.

“I’m so grateful that he wanted to take a pain pill and lie down and take a nap. He wouldn’t be here because it went straight through our bedroom,” Karen continued.

The Prell family is very grateful, but not only because they all got away safely. They are grateful for the support of their other family … their first aid family.

“It’s like a big family. I don’t know how to put it another way,” David continued.

“Everyone was so generous and kind and we have more clothes than we started, I think,” said Karen.

The Red Cross also supported the Prells during this time. A GoFundMe page is also set up here.

The Prells say that the fire accidentally started from the wood stove. They have lost a lot, but are so grateful for the generosity of the community.