Firefighter dies when Australia plans to adapt to forest fires

BURRAGATE, Australia (AP) – Another firefighter has been killed in the fight against the Australian forest fire crisis, and the Prime Minister said on Sunday that his government has adapted to the fire threat from climate change and increased its resilience.

The fireman – one of the few professionals among the mainly volunteer brigades fighting flames in southeastern Australia – died on Saturday near Omeo in eastern Victoria, said Andrew Crisp, Commissioner for Emergency Management. No details of the circumstances have been released.

The tragedy kills at least 27 people in a crisis that has seen more than 2,000 homes destroyed and scorched in an area larger than the state of Indiana since September. Four of the victims were firefighters.

The authorities use relatively mild weather conditions that are forecast for a week or more in Southeast Australia to consolidate the boundary lines by dozens of fires that are likely to burn for weeks without heavy rain. The breathing space for heavy fires promises to be the longest of the current brand season.

The crisis has led to allegations that Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government needs to take more action to combat climate change. According to experts, this has exacerbated the flames. Thousands of protesters gathered in Sydney and Melbourne late Friday to demand that Morrison be released and that Australia should take action against global warming.

Morrison said his government is developing a national disaster risk reduction framework within the Home Office that will deal with forest fires, hurricanes, floods and drought. The government is currently working out the details of the framework with local governments.

“This is a longer-term risk framework that addresses one of the main issues related to climate change. This is the resilience and adjustment we need in our community across the country to cope with longer, hotter, and drier seasons, which increases the risk of bushfires, ”Morrison told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Morrison said his government had accepted that climate change would result in longer, hotter, and drier summers, although younger government legislator George Christensen posted on social media at the weekend that the cause of the recent fires was more arson than human caused climate change. Another young lawmaker, Craig Kelly, has also publicly denied any link between climate change and the fire crisis.

A minority of the fires are deliberately lit, according to state authorities.

“The government’s policies are determined by the cabinet. Our party room has a wide range of views, ”Morrison said of government members who oppose current climate science.

While the risk of fire is greatest in rural communities, the devastating smoke that has suffocated some of Australia’s largest cities reminds many urban Australians of the looming disaster.

The sails of the legendary Sydney Opera House were lit on Saturday evening to demonstrate the support of firefighters and communities affected by forest fires. The display contained messages and photos of firefighters who had been fighting forest fires in the past few months.

