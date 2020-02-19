[firefighter-killed-in-porterville-library-hearth-determined-two-teenagers-arrested-in-beginning-fire]

Raymond Figueroa

UPDATE (nine: 30 a.m.): The Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Fireplace Section have verified that they’ve each despatched engines and firefighters to guide with the fireplace.

“The Bakersfield Hearth Division extends our deepest condolences to the customers of the Porterville Hearth Office and their loved types,” the section reported in a news launch.

PORTERVILLE, California (KGPE/KSEE) — The Porterville Hearth Division produced the identify of the firefighter killed in the Porterville library fireplace Tuesday.

Tuesday’s blaze begun shortly just after four p.m. at the intersection of Thurman and Most important Street.

The male killed has been identified as Fireplace Capt. Raymond Figueroa, 35.

He begun with the division in 2017.

Furthermore, firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, is nevertheless missing. He’s been with the division given that 2017.

Two 13-year-olds have been arrested and booked on arson and manslaughter costs. Authorities mentioned they established the fire.