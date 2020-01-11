Firefighter, police officer killed while working in Texas crash scene

Loading...

LUBBOCK, Texas – A firefighter and police officer were killed in a crash Saturday morning north of Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

A second fireman was seriously injured.

The accident was reported in the area of ​​Interstate 27 and Drew Street (Farm-to-Market Road 1294).

During a press conference late Saturday morning, Chief Floyd Mitchell of the Lubbock Police Department announced that his officer had been killed at the crash site.

Mitchell identified the officer only as a 27-year-old man who had been with LPD for a year.

Chief Shaun Fogerson of Lubbock Fire Rescue said his two firefighters had been taken to the university hospital.

Fogerson said one of the firefighters died in the hospital while the second firefighter was in serious condition.

The deceased fireman was only identified as a 39-year-old. The second fireman was identified as a 30-year-old.

This is an evolving story and will be updated as additional information is released.

