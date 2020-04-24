Firefighter wounded in early morning blaze in the vicinity of North Barrington

An early early morning hearth at a farmhouse in close proximity to North Barrington hurt a firefighter and still left the household uninhabitable.
Lake Zurich Fireplace Division officials reported they were being identified as to the house on the 22000 block of Route 59 at 5:15 a.m.
The fireplace originated in the chimney, hearth officials mentioned.
The blaze appears to have ruined the ceiling of the house and elements of the roof.
Officials mentioned a firefighter was dealt with at the scene for a small damage.
The fire was extinguished just just before 6 a.m.
There were no destruction estimates.
Route 59 amongst West Scott Street and Route 22 stays shut as investigators continue being on scene striving to ascertain what sparked the blaze.