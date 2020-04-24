Home » Featured » Firefighter wounded in early morning blaze in the vicinity of North Barrington
0

Firefighter wounded in early morning blaze in the vicinity of North Barrington

Byjermainehoffman on April 24, 2020
Firefighter injured in early morning blaze near North Barrington

An early early morning hearth at a farmhouse in close proximity to North Barrington hurt a firefighter and still left the household uninhabitable.

Lake Zurich Fireplace Division officials reported they were being identified as to the house on the 22000 block of Route 59 at 5:15 a.m.

        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        

 

The fireplace originated in the chimney, hearth officials mentioned.

The blaze appears to have ruined the ceiling of the house and elements of the roof.

Officials mentioned a firefighter was dealt with at the scene for a small damage.

The fire was extinguished just just before 6 a.m.

There were no destruction estimates.

Route 59 amongst West Scott Street and Route 22 stays shut as investigators continue being on scene striving to ascertain what sparked the blaze.

        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        
        

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Articles