Firefighters convince man to climb down the tower in Sarawak after 30 hours | Malaysia

The Indonesian citizen, identified as a fandy in Bujang, receives support after falling from a telecommunications tower in Sibu on January 21, 2020. – Photo courtesy of the Kanowit Fire Service

KUCHING, January 21 – A man who climbed a 150-meter telecommunication tower in Bukit Mamaloh in Kanowit, Sarawak and has stayed up there for more than 20 hours since yesterday finally came down at 3:15 p.m. today.

The 35-year-old Indonesian, who was identified as Fandy bin Bujang, was persuaded by fire department (Bomba) personnel to come down.

A spokesman for the Kanowit Fire Brigade (Bomba) said Fandy climbed the tower after a misunderstanding at his place of work in Nanga Dap.

The spokesman said Kanowit Bomba Station received a call from a control center for the first time yesterday morning about a man who was seen climbing the Bukit Memaloh Telecommunications Tower.

“Numerous attempts to persuade him to crash had failed. In fact, he started shooting rescue workers,” he said.

He said heavy rain last night and early morning he couldn’t force the man to climb down the tower.

He said around 10:10 this morning that a policeman had climbed the tower to persuade him to come down. The police also provided the man with food and drink.

The spokesman said around 11:15 p.m. While negotiations were ongoing, the man suddenly started crying.

“Finally, he agreed to come down when the Bomba staff went up the tower. He was brought down with the help of a safety rope and handed over to the police for further investigation, “he said.