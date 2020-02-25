firefighters-douse-flames-burning-off-clovis-avenue-in-southeast-fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Various drivers identified themselves dangerously close to flames in the course of their morning commute as a result of southeast Fresno.

The brush hearth broke out just immediately after six a.m. together Clovis Avenue in close proximity to Butler.

Fresno Fireplace Station 15 is throughout the street from the hearth, and the crew made brief operate of the flames. ABC30 insider Kyle Grice shared a movie of firefighters dousing the flames.

1 lane of Clovis Avenue heading southbound was blocked for a bit when firefighters built confident all the flames have been out.