firefighters-fight-blaze-at-central-fresno-business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno fire crews swiftly doused flames at a market in central Fresno Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the AC Mart and Deli on To start with Avenue and Olive Avenue just just after 5 a.m.

Crews labored to put out scorching places in the setting up. Firefighters slice holes into the roof to give ventaliation and to expose smoldering inside of.

The trigger of the fire is underneath investigation.

Additional information concerning whether or not any individual was hurt was not quickly obtainable.

