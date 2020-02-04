Firefighters in Baton Rouge promote cancer awareness on World Cancer Day

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters in the capital use their Tuesday mornings to promote cancer awareness.

On World Cancer Day, organizations around the world are fighting cancer by raising awareness and promoting research. A group of firefighters is participating locally to climb the State Capitol Building steps in a local version of the annual LLS Firefighter Stairclimb, the world’s largest stair climbing competition.

The event will raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society by causing firefighters around the world to climb stairs to demonstrate their efforts to fight cancer.

The main event takes place at the Columbia Center in downtown Seattle, where firefighters climb a vertical height of 788 feet on March 8.

The climb offers first responders from around the world, including Louisiana firefighters.

At a similar local event, Baton Rouge firefighters will climb the State Capitol stairs at 7 a.m. to demonstrate their fight against cancer.