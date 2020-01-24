Firefighters lost in oil tanker crying as emergency services reach wreckage

The Americans killed yesterday in a plane crash have been identified, and their families are expected to land in Australia early tomorrow to bring their loved ones home.

Captain Ian McBeth, 45, co-pilot Paul Hudson, 43, and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan Jnr, 43, died instantly yesterday when their C-130 Hercules plane crashed in southern New South Wales, exploding into a ball of flame.

Three crew members of a firefighting plane were killed just before 2 p.m. yesterday when the air tanker they were in crashed while fighting fires near Cooma in the Snowy Mountains region of the state.

The aircraft was operated by the Canadian company Coulson Aviation, which confirmed that one of its large Lockheed tankers had been lost after leaving Richmond with a self-timer for a bombing mission.

In a statement, Coulson Aviation paid tribute to the three men and said their deaths would be “deeply felt by all”.

“Thank you for recognizing the work of our teams and for expressing your condolences and sorrow for the families of our missing heroes,” said Coulson.

McBeth was originally from the US state of Montana and is survived by his wife Bowdie and their three children Abigail, Calvin and Ella.

“Ian’s love for his wife and children was evident to anyone who spent time with him,” the statement said.

He had spent his entire career flying C-130s in military and Coulson aviation.

Mr. Hudson was from Arizona and is survived by his wife Noreen. He also spent time in the military, serving in the United States Marine Corp.

Mr. DeMorgan Jnr was from Florida and is survived by his two children Lucas and Logan.

He had spent 18 years in the US Air Force as an engineer.

“Rick’s passion has always stolen and his children,” said the statement.

The NSW RFS mourns the loss of the three crew members killed in the crash of yesterday’s Grand Air Tanker. Our thoughts are with their families, other crew members and the extended emergency family who knew and worked with them. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/u894hOC9fS

– NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 24, 2020

THE CONTINUING ACCIDENT INVESTIGATION

Detectives from the New South Wales police force are now assisting Air Transport Safety Board (ATSB) investigators, who are expected to take control of the site once it is determined to be safe by the service. NSW HAZMAT Fire and Rescue.

“If a critical safety issue is identified during the investigation, the ATSB will immediately inform the relevant stakeholders so that appropriate and timely safety measures can be taken,” the ATSB said in a statement.

The tragedy of the plane crash comes when six other volunteer Fireys were injured overnight while their tanker was in motion.

All six were fighting the fire from Clyde Mountain to Eurobodalla and were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Earlier, NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said that “the plane fell, it crashed and there was a large fireball associated with this accident”.

Channel 7 broadcast footage of the accident this morning as emergency services attempted to extinguish the smoldering wreckage.

The RFS lost contact with the large tanker aircraft at approximately 1:30 p.m., and a panic call arrived shortly after the plane crashed.

The audio of the call was broadcast by Nine News.

“Fire comms … red message speak to your captain. Message this is red”, could hear a man say.

The man said that the word “crashed” before the audio was cut briefly.

“Yeah, the fire communicates … it’s just a ball of flame. Done.”

At a press conference this morning, New South Wales Minister of Emergency Services David Elliott paid tribute to the American and Canadian firefighters who are returning home today.

“We are going to see some of you again. But I hope that if your various jurisdictions have to raise your hands for help from us, let me promise you that we will be there. We will be there”, did he declare.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and US Vice President Mike Pence also paid tribute to the three men.

On behalf of the Australian people, I express our sincere condolences for the tragic loss of 3 American firefighters in yesterday’s Great Air Tanker crash that occurred while fighting the terrible #bushfires in Australia.

– Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 23, 2020

Karen and I send our prayers and sincere condolences to the families of the 3 brave American firefighters who died yesterday at AUS while they were on their way to fight the terrible bush fires. Our Nation will always honor the memory of those who have lost themselves in the exercise of their functions and who work to help others.

– Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 23, 2020

Fitzsimmons said the three Fireys were “well respected and well regarded” and said that the four-propeller Hercules aircraft, the men had been down more than 15,000 L of flame retardant in a single pass.

“The Coulson Aviation family is very much at the forefront of this great movement of tankers that operates around the world,” he said.

“We have had the advantage of working with them for five years now by concluding a contract here in New South Wales with the major oil tankers.

“The old Hercules is an air battle horse and renowned for its maneuverability and lift capacity and, as a water bomber, it carries 15,000 liters of water which can be mixed with products such as fire retardants and foam and gel.

“The larger machines can operate longer and in conditions where the winds are stronger than some helicopters or smaller planes, for example.

“They have an attack weight that is unequaled anywhere in the air. So, to be able to deliver 15,000 liters of its base in Richmond and the RAAF base to anywhere in New South Wales in less than an hour, and to integrate perfectly into this operation firefighting has changed the game in recent years.

“We all feel the absolute tragedy of the loss of these remarkable and highly professional individuals yesterday.”

.