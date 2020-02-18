[firefighters-rescue-four-who-tumble-via-the-ice-in-boylston]

Firefighters rescued four folks who fell by means of the ice on Monday at Rocky Pond in Boylston.

Temperatures hovered above freezing soon right after two p.m., when an ice fisherman fell by way of the ice, Boylston Fireplace Main Joe Flanagan claimed.

Three bystanders who heard the fisherman’s cries tried using to assistance him and then fell via the ice themselves, Flanagan said.

Boylston, Northboro, Shrewsbury, Clinton and Berlin fire departments all sent aid and, using a hovercraft and two ice rescue sleds, have been in a position to pull the 4 from the h2o inside of about 10 minutes, he reported.

The fisherman experienced been in the drinking water for about 30 minutes and was addressed for hypothermia at UMass Memorial Healthcare Heart in Worcester, wherever he was stated in stable condition, Flanagan reported.

The 3 Good Samaritans experienced been in the h2o for about 50 % as extended and had been treated at the scene, he said.

The pond is privately owned and has no signs warning men and women not to go on the ice in the wintertime, Flanagan reported, adding the incident really should serve as a reminder not to choose such a threat, specially when the temperature is over freezing.