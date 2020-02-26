firefighters-rescue-lady-trapped-less-than-gold-line-educate-at-union-station-in-downtown-los-angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES — A girl was trapped underneath a Gold Line gentle rail practice at Union Station on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a rescue operation by firefighters, officers explained.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. at the occupied transportation hub at 800 North Alameda Avenue, the Los Angeles Fireplace Department said in a assertion.

About 30 minutes later, the LAFD claimed that the lady had been freed from less than the practice motor vehicle and was getting assessed just before remaining transported to a hospital.

The affliction of the trapped particular person, and how she turned trapped less than the teach, have been not immediately distinct.

Creating: More facts will be additional to this report as they develop into readily available.