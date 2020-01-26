Firefighters save a puppy whose head is in a wheel

California firefighters responded to an unusual call this week – a puppy whose head was stuck in a spare wheel in the steering wheel.

Officials at Riverside County Animal Services initially responded to the request to find the 3-month-old Australian cattle dog in a precarious situation on Wednesday. The dog had stuck his head through the hole in the wheel that is attached to the hub of a vehicle suspension. Once arrived, the dog could not get his head out.

“It was so troubling for me. I tried to imagine how the hell she was put in this position and you just have to remember that puppies will be puppies. Just curiosity. There was probably something to eat on the other side or something, she just pushed her head through, ”said David Hough, a Riverside County animal care technician.

Hough and Animal Services Officer Jose Cisneros attempted to use oil to lubricate the puppy’s neck. However, when swelling appeared around the shaky dog’s neck, they decided to transport her to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus.

There the puppy was calmed to calm her down, and firefighters from the Riverside County Fire came to help with the rescue.

Firefighters took turns using a saber saw to cut a piece into the wheel that was just big enough to safely remove the puppy.

“She’s totally fine now. She doesn’t look impressed at all,” said Hough.

The playful puppy is back with her family, where she can rest safely after the strenuous ordeal.

When the curious dog was reunited with her family rescuers, the puppy name Lana found out. But she already has a new nickname: #wheeliepup.

