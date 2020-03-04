firefighters-struggle-big-cell-residence-fireplace-in-fresno-county

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Hearth crews are battling a cell residence fire in Fresno County that broke out Wednesday early morning.

Firefighters responded to the residence on East Lincoln Avenue near Peach Avenue at close to 8 a.m.

#LincolnIncident Firefighters on scene of a household framework fire on the 3400 block of E Lincoln. Crews reporting cell house effectively concerned with fire with multiple exposures. Resident evacuated safely and securely, no accidents, trigger less than investigation. pic.twitter.com/tKjg9lXfsI — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) March four, 2020

Inhabitants in the cellular property ended up able to make it out safely and securely. No injuries were being reported.

The trigger of the fire is underneath investigation.