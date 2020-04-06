Firefighters use a ladder to shock the firefighter recovering from the coronavirus

A firefighter in Miami-Dade, Florida, got the shock of his life recently as he recovered from his battle with coronavirus.

When the unnamed firefighter opened his hospital room window on Friday morning, he couldn’t believe what he saw, Henry Herald said.

Down the street was the bright yellow fire truck from his station and several of his crewmates who had gathered to show him how much he cared.

On Twitter, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department (MDFR) shared videos of the event captured by the recovering firefighter.

Recently hospitalized, recovering from # COVID19 complications, one of our firefighters felt joy and immediately connected with his fellow brothers when he received the unexpected “Get Well Soon” visit by his colleagues from the #MDFR # Station36 fire team. pic.twitter.com/zeTftVM504

– MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) April 3, 2020

“They are there, all this to me,” he said from behind the camera as the crew prepared to climb the ladder to the window of its fourth story.

“They are setting up. They have ‘soon-to-be’ cards. They will be taking the ladder here soon and saying hello and hello.”

The firefighter, who has been in the hospital for more than a week since contracting the virus, said he felt “cheerful” and “immediately connected” with his team the second they appeared outside the building.

When the ladder reached the window, one of the crew members went up and smiled as he got Get Well Soon letters and a sign that read, “Your new fire body.”

“This is love. This is the only kind of love you can get from a brother and a brother in a fire,” the firefighter said of the kind gesture.

“There is no other way you can tell how that makes me feel, locked up here. Everyone who goes in here can’t even see his face because of masks and costumes. I mean, it’s completely understandable, but you feel so isolated from the world, “he concluded.

Following the heart-warming event, Twitter users offered their wishes and encouraged them to stay strong.

“Get better soon! We need you,” wrote one person.

“Keep fighting, you’re not the only brother,” commented another.