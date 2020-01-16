Firefighters use oxygen to rescue Dachshunds found in the bathtub during a house fire

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – Firefighters hurried to rescue a house and family pet from a fire in Slidell, Louisana.

Firefighters said they arrived home shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a house with a hole in the roof from which flames broke. The inside of the house was full of smoke.

Nobody opened the door, so firefighters had to break into the house to search it. They found no people, but they found the family Dachshund in the bathtub. Firefighters say the dog tried to hide, but when he arrived he hardly breathed.

The dog was immediately removed from the house. Firefighters used a special K9 mask that they carry with them to oxygenate the pet. After about 30 minutes, the dog is said to breathe better and wake up.

A short time later, the dog’s owner arrived and was reunited with him.

It took about half an hour for the fire to go out.

LAST STORIES: