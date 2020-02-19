[Firefighters who helped with Australian bushfires thanked with Times Square billboard]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[firefighters-who-helped-with-australian-bushfires-thanked-with-times-square-billboard]

by: CNN Newsource

Posted:
/ Updated:

(CNN) – Australian and US firefighters are receiving a 70-foot tall thank you after months of battling devastating bushfires.

The big thanks took over a billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

The billboard read, “Imagine fighting a bushfire higher than this billboard. Thank you to the brave Australian and US firefighters defending Australia. And to the world for all your support.”

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

New sensory room at Hunter’s Green Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled

Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled

Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach

Thumbnail for the video titled

Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss