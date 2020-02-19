[firefighters-who-helped-with-australian-bushfires-thanked-with-times-square-billboard]

by: CNN Newsource
Posted:
/ Updated:
(CNN) – Australian and US firefighters are receiving a 70-foot tall thank you after months of battling devastating bushfires.
The big thanks took over a billboard in New York City’s Times Square.
The billboard read, “Imagine fighting a bushfire higher than this billboard. Thank you to the brave Australian and US firefighters defending Australia. And to the world for all your support.”
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
New sensory room at Hunter’s Green Elementary
Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex
Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer
Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing
Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items
Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries
Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana
Wednesday Midday Weather Update
Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach
Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes
Trending Stories