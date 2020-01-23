Firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing 3 Americans – KGET 17

by: ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press

Posted: jan 23, 2020 / 09:43 PST / Updated: jan 23, 2020 / 09:43 PST

A forest fire burns in the hills near Cobargo, Australia, Sunday January 12, 2020. Authorities are using relatively mild conditions expected in southeast Australia for a week or more to consolidate the containment lines around many fires that can burn for weeks without heavy precipitation. (AP Photo / Rick Rycroft)

SYDNEY (AP) – Three American crewmembers were killed Thursday when a C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting forest fires in southeast Australia, announced officials.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed the deaths in the state’s Snowy Monaro region as Australia grapples with an unprecedented fire season that has left widespread band of destruction.

Coulson Aviation in the state of Oregon said in a statement that one of its large tankers Lockheed was lost after leaving Richmond, New South Wales, with a self-timer for a bombing mission. He said the accident was “extensive” but had few other details.

“The only thing I have reports from the field is that the plane fell, it crashed and there was a large fireball associated with this accident,” said the fire commissioner. rural, Shane Fitzsimmons.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said she conveyed Australia’s condolences to U.S. Ambassador Arthur Culvahouse Jr.

“Our hearts go to their loved ones. They were helping Australia, away from home, to embody the deep friendship between our two countries, “she said in a statement.

“Thank you to these three and to all the brave firefighters from Australia and around the world. Your service and your contribution are extraordinary. We are always grateful, ”she added.

The tragedy brings the number of fire deaths to at least 31 since September. The fires also destroyed more than 2,600 homes and razed more than 10.4 million hectares (25.7 million acres), an area larger than the U.S. state of Indiana.

Coulson immobilized other firefighters as a precaution pending an investigation, thereby reducing the number of aircraft available to firefighters in New South Wales and neighboring Victoria. The four-propeller Hercules drops over 15,000 liters (4,000 gallons) of flame retardant in one pass.

The Australian Transportation Safety Board, the National Air Accident Investigator and the state police will be investigating the crash site, which firefighters have described as an active shooting range.

“There is no indication at this stage of what caused the accident,” said Fitzsimmons.

Berejiklian said that there were more than 1,700 volunteers and staff on the ground, and that five fires were described at an “emergency alert” level – the most dangerous on a three-level scale – through the ‘State and on the fringes of the national capital Canberra.

Also on Thursday, Canberra Airport closed temporarily due to nearby forest fires, and residents in the south of the city were asked to seek refuge. The airport reopened after several hours with Qantas operating limited services, but Virgin and Singapore Airlines canceled their flights for the rest of the day.

The fire started on Wednesday, but strong winds and high temperatures caused conditions in Canberra to deteriorate. A second fire near the airport, which started on Thursday morning, is at the “watch and action” level – in the middle of the three levels.

Residents of some Canberra suburbs were asked to seek shelter and others to leave immediately.

“The defense force is both providing assistance and trying to find out if it needs to be strengthened,” defense chief Angus Campbell told reporters.

“I have people who are involved as people who have to be moved from potentially endangered areas and office buildings, as well as people who are involved in the Bushfire Assist (Operation) effort,” he said. -he declares.