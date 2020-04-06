Firefly Fun House Game Brings John Cena on a Trip at WrestleMania 36

The Firefly Fun House match between John Cena and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was the same imprint and comfort as WWE fans had hoped.

The penultimate match on the second night of WrestleMania 36 began with John Cena coming out from behind and while looking at the empty crowd at the Performance Center told the camera “welcome to WrestleMania” before the camera was cut on the Firefly Fun House Bray set.

From there Cena will travel through his career and the “mistakes” of his past. We recommend going to WWE Network to see the match in full, but here are a few things going on.

“The Fiend” stands above John Cena after the Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36.

The match began with his first appearance on Smackdown when he came out to challenge Kurt Angle. Bray Wyatt acted as Angle with Cena saying only “cruel aggression.” Cena tries to attack Wyatt, but Bray avoids all of his violations.

Cena was later transferred to the Saturday Night Main Event because Wyatt acted as Hulk Hogan and introduced his friend who lacked skill and was just a great body. Cena came out and began to do curls without stopping until she could not lift her arms.

Cena’s Thuganomics was next when he ran down Bray Wyatt in the ring with a few verses, which made Wyatt upset. The scene changes to WrestleMania 30 where Bray returns to be the leader of the gimmick and tells Cena that he made the wrong decision in their last match, but now is his chance to fix it.

Wyatt gave Cena a chair, which John tried to try at Bray but he disappeared.

The next scene is WCW Nitro as Bray acts like Eric Bishoff introduces Hollywood Hulk Hogan. But instead of the Hulk coming out, Cena came out imitating him. Bray and Cena give two sweets, when John turns on Wyatt and starts viciously hitting him.

When Cena flinches from that, she returns to the regular ring when “The Fiend” appears and hits Sister Abigail and Mandible Claw. Bray Wyatt appeared next to them and counted three giving “The Fiend” a win. John Cena, lying lifeless in the ring, vanished to end the match.

This match was established after “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt lost the Universal Championship to Goldberg at the Super Showdown in February. On the special episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Cena came out to give promos about what she did at WrestleMania this year. He first said that he did not want to take the place of a few superstars who would come and leave when “The Fiend” appeared behind him.

Wyatt did not say anything, but only pointed to the sign of WrestleMania where Cena accepted the challenge.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, Wyatt will install Firefly Fun House

What do you think about the Firefly Fun House match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.