Fireplace at a Moscow retirement house kills 4, leaves 16 hurt

MOSCOW — A fireplace in a retirement dwelling in Moscow killed 4 individuals and wounded 16 others but firefighters managed to rescue 50 persons from the burning constructing, crisis officers claimed Thursday.

The fire broke out Wednesday night in the basement of the constructing and speedily distribute to the floor flooring. It was most most likely induced by a malfunctioning electric cable, authorities explained.

















































The retirement household in northwest Moscow housed elderly men and women with limited mobility according to Russian media reports.

Fifteen males and ladies aged 66-90 remained hospitalized on Thursday with injuries from burns and smoke inhalation, the Interfax information agency claimed. All ended up in grave ailment and four have been put on ventilators, it stated. Just one person was apparently discharged.

Law enforcement have released a legal probe into the fire.















































