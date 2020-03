Posted: Mar two, 2020 / 05: 35 AM PST / Updated: Mar two, 2020 / 05: 35 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fireplace broke out on H and 25th Street just immediately after midnight.

Here’s a reside glimpse at the scene. It’s not obvious what began the fireplace, but it burned for a several hrs.

Firefighters are continuing to keep track of the region this early morning.