Fires flare up to emergency levels in NSW when the weather warms up

Flights to and from Canberra Airport were established as Bushfire Flares in the ACT.

Passengers should check with their airline before heading to the airport, which remains open to help fight fires, a spokeswoman said.

The fire that started near the Canberra suburbs of Beard, Oakes Estate and West Queanbeyan has flared up again today after escalating yesterday.

It is one of several flames burning over NSW and ACT when temperatures rise this afternoon.

Another fire is on Big Jack Mountain Road at Rocky Hall in the Bega Valley.

The area is inland from the city of Eden, which was hit hard earlier this month.

Mount Durrah, Rocky Hall and Stoves Road could be under threat, the RFS said.

It is too late to leave these areas.

The other fire is burning in Adaminaby in the Snowy Mountains.

Areas such as Shannons Flat, Ashvale, Anglers Reach, Old Adaminaby and Bobeyan Road could be at risk according to the RFS.

The fire in the Clyde Valley Mountains now burns in emergency situations in the interior of Batemans Bay.

It is located in Merricumbene on the south side of the Kings Highway in the Deua River Valley.