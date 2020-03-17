Firewind Teases ‘Rising Fire’ Songs Video clip

FIREWIND, the band featuring previous OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist Gus G., has unveiled a teaser for the new music movie for the track “Growing Fire”. The comprehensive clip will make its online debut on March 20.

FIREWIND just lately parted means with guitarist/keyboardist Bob Katsionis and singer Henning Basse. The group’s new vocalist is Herbie Langhans, who has earlier performed with AVANTASIA and SINBREED.

FIREWIND is at this time doing the job on its ninth studio album, to be produced afterwards in 2020.

FIREWIND declared the most recent lineup alterations in a social media put up on March 9. The team wrote: “Expensive good friends & supporters, we’ve been fairly silent about the new album but we are going to lower proper to the chase.

“Immediately after numerous yrs, Bob Katsionis is stepping down from the ongoing touring way of living and concentrate on his perform as a producer / studio engineer as effectively as his individual jobs. We have also parted strategies with Henning Basse due to personalized explanations that will reduce him from finishing the impending album touring cycle and continuing with the band over-all. We thank them both of those for their time and contributions to FIREWIND. There is certainly certainly no poor blood right here, the guys are portion of our legacy and we wish them best of luck for the foreseeable future.

“Though this was a large obstacle for us, it is a alter that desired to come about in order for the band to continue on. This is a rebirth of FIREWIND and a new chapter in our musical record.

“At the identical time we’d like to welcome new singer Herbie Langhans (AVANTASIA, ex-SINBREED). Herbie is a hell of a singer and his impressive model breathes new life on our new material but also on our again catalogue. He not long ago done the vocals for our ninth studio album, which is because of later this 12 months.

“We’re quite thrilled to lastly expose the approaching album and share the new sounds with you! Continue to be tuned as much more bulletins coming authentic before long!”

FIREWIND and PRIMAL Anxiety will aid New Jersey’s progressive metal masters SYMPHONY X on their “25th Anniversary North American tour 2020”. The 28-day trek will kick off in Englewood, New Jersey on May possibly 14 and make stops in Montreal, Cleveland and Austin prior to concluding on June 17 at The Masquerade in Atlanta.

FIREWIND‘s previous album, “Immortals” marked the very first time the band made use of an outdoors co-producer, possessing labored with Dennis Ward, who not only engineered, combined and mastered the LP, but also co-wrote it with each other with Gus. The disc was FIREWIND‘s very first and only launch with Basse, who formerly toured with the band on different continents in 2007 and was the singer in Gus‘s solo touring team.



https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=bRG5aA2sQmE

To comment on a

BLABBERMOUTH.Web

story or evaluate, you must be logged in to an energetic own account on Fb. After you might be logged in, you will be capable to comment. Consumer responses or postings do not mirror the viewpoint of

BLABBERMOUTH.Net

and

BLABBERMOUTH.Internet

does not endorse, or guarantee the precision of, any consumer remark. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening remarks, or anything that may perhaps violate any applicable legal guidelines, use the “Report to Facebook” and “Mark as spam” back links that surface upcoming to the opinions themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-appropriate corner of the Facebook remark (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and find the suitable motion. You can also mail an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent particulars.

BLABBERMOUTH.Web

reserves the appropriate to “cover” reviews that might be regarded offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to “ban” buyers that violate the site’s Phrases Of Service. Concealed responses will still look to the person and to the user’s Fb mates. If a new comment is printed from a “banned” user or contains a blacklisted term, this remark will routinely have minimal visibility (the “banned” user’s comments will only be visible to the user and the user’s Fb friends).