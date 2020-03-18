First 2 downtown hotels near amid coronavirus pandemic

Two luxurious downtown motels have stopped getting prospects, citing general public well being fears relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Park Hyatt Chicago, 800 Michigan Ave., and The Peninsula, 108 E. Outstanding St., each suspended products and services, in accordance to statements on the hotels’ internet websites.

“The safety and properly remaining of our friends and colleagues is normally a leading precedence,” the Park Hyatt reported, noting the lodge is no lengthier accepting place, restaurant, bar and other reservations until April 30.

The Peninsula gave no anticipated timeline but mentioned it would update friends as before long as it can reopen.

Layoffs at Chicago-location accommodations started out all around Monday, in accordance to Michael Jacobson, CEO of the Illinois Resort & Lodging Association.

“When you are in the teenagers on your occupancy level, as several motels now are, it is really hard to justify maintaining the lights on,” he reported at the time.

The Park Hyatt and Peninsula are the 1st two resorts to close considering the fact that the coronavirus pandemic arrived at Chicago.

Celebration cancellations attributed to COVID-19 in the previous two weeks have expense Chicago hotels an estimated 255,000 home evenings really worth of bookings.

Jacobson mentioned his association has announced a “workforce redeployment policy” to help any workforce who are laid off, nevertheless he could not deliver a depend of layoffs.

The method will support employees discover work opportunities in the cleaning products and services that lots of accommodations are selecting. “If you are a laid-off housekeeper, you have the ability sets to support providers whose providers are essential correct now,” he explained.

Contributing: David Roeder