First aircraft carrier named in honor of the African American soldier announced on MLK Day

For the first time in history, a future aircraft carrier is named in honor of an African-American soldier.

ABC News reports that the ship is named in honor of Doris Miller, a ship’s cook who showed tremendous courage during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

The Navy is expected to officially announce the news on Monday, which coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This will be the second ship named in honor of Miller for his actions during the Pearl Harbor attack.

That infamous day, Miller was collecting laundry on a battleship in West Virginia when the attack started. He quickly made his way to his battle station, which was destroyed by torpedo damage. Miller took action to get injured seafarers to safety. Then he was ordered to help the fatally wounded captain of the ship.

After assisting the captain, Miller took control of an anti-aircraft machine gun, a weapon he had not trained in, and used it to defend his unit until the ammunition was used up.

When orders were given to leave the ship because of fire and burning oil from another destroyed ship, Miller again helped move injured seafarers.

His actions were not only praised by the Secretary of the Navy, but a frigate named USS Miller was named in honor of Miller. He also received a Purple Heart Medal, the American Defense Service Medal, Fleet Lock, Asia Pacific Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.

Miller died in 1943 when a torpedo struck the ship he had on board the Gilbert Islands.

The Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, is expected to officially announce the designation of the future Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier at a ceremony in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.