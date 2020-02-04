First appeal hearing for Jung Joon Young, Choi Jong Hoon and others in aggravated rape case

On February 4, the first appeal hearing for Jung Joon Young, Choi Jong Hoon and others was held in the Seoul Central District Court.

In November 2019, Choi Jong Hoon, Jung Joon Young and three other individuals were charged with aggravated rape in Gangwon Province in January 2016 and in Daegu in March 2016. They were also charged with illegally filming and broadcasting images taken during this period. . Choi Jong Hoon and “Kim” (a Burning Sun merchandiser) were sentenced to five years in prison, while Jung Joon Young was sentenced to six years in prison. “Heo” (employee of an entertainment agency) was sentenced to an eight-month suspended prison term of two years, and “Kwon” (office worker) was sentenced to four years.

The accused and the prosecution all appealed the verdict, which led to this new round of hearings.

In a written document, Jung Joon Young, Choi Jong Hoon, “Kwon” and “Heo” cited the misunderstanding of legal principles, misunderstanding of the facts and unfair judgment as grounds for their appeal. “Kim” also cited an unfair judgment as the reason for her appeal, but acknowledged the charge of near rape.

The court accepted the prosecution’s request to ask the victims to testify, which was not the case at the initial trial. The prosecution has requested that the examination of witnesses be held in camera and organized so that witnesses and the accused do not meet face to face. The court also said it would verify the recorded files that had been submitted as evidence at the initial trial. Representatives of the hotel where the crime was committed requested an investigation, which the court also granted.

The next appeal hearing will take place on February 27.

Source (1) (2)

How do you feel in this article?