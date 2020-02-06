‘First Baby’ Neve joins Waitangi Day celebrations

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s daughter Neve lit the spell at this year’s Waitangi Day celebrations.

The “first baby” drew extra attention and crowds in her stride as she joined her parents for the morning events at the historic site.

The toddler, who turns 2 in June, was seen playing with boxes while dad Clarke Gayford watched and ate a barbecue sausage cooked by his mother.

Local government member Willow-Jean Prime gives Prime Minister Neve’s daughter a barbecue sausage prepared by her mother, PM Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Getty Images

She then moved into Ardern’s arms.

Ardern had a busy morning serving bacon after saying a prayer at Te Tiriti o Waitangi’s birthplace.

She helped behind the barbecue with Green Party co-leader James Shaw and other MPs while 1,000 people were lining up for breakfast.

It started the tradition in 2018, replacing the more official Prime Minister’s breakfast held at the Copthorne Hotel which was closed to the public.

Earlier, about 500 people gathered at Te Whare Rūnanga – the sculpted meeting house of the Upper Treaty Grounds, for the annual dawn ceremony that marks the start of Waitangi’s day.

Tuesday photos show Gayford entertaining Neve at Waitangi playing with his camera.

It is not the first time that Neve has impressed during an official release.

Neve stole the show in Rātana last month after his first visit to Pā near Whanganui.

Tuesday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and daughter Neve Gayford at the site of the Superior Treaty at Waitangi. Photo / Getty Images Neve plays among the boxes. Photo / RNZ Neve Gayford and her father Clarke watch Jacinda Ardern join the crew of the Te Whanau Moana waka yesterday. Photo / Getty Images Neve with her father Clarke Gayford Tuesday in Waitangi. Photo / Getty Images

Wearing a pink bucket and blue dress, she was seen interacting with guests while her mother attended official functions.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with daughter Neve Gayford and partner Clarke after joining the crew of Te Whanau Moana waka yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

Photos show President Trevor Mallard hobbling behind Neve trying to follow the toddler.

Rātana had also been the first to name Neve – a Maori tradition to honor a child. The name was Waru – which means eight.

Ardern had chosen Te Aroha as one of Neve’s names as recognition for the many names offered to his child by iwi in New Zealand.

She had promised to bring Neve when possible and had donated some Neve flax plants to Rātana in December 2018, when the church celebrated its centenary.

Neve Ardern with Trevor Mallard at Ratana 2020. Photo / Bevan Conley Neve with dad Clarke Gayford at Ratana 2020. Photo / Bevan Conley

“For the first time, I brought my family to Rātana.”

She recalled the gift of harakeke. “Depending on how Neve behaves today, maybe I’ll give it to you this time.”

She said Neve Te Aroha was the eighth grandchild in her family, so the name Waru – which means eight – was appropriate.

