First breast milk bank opened in northeastern Ohio

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (CNN) – Mothers can now deliver their breast milk to a new breast milk bank in northeastern Ohio.

Breast milk is often referred to as “liquid gold” for babies, especially premature babies and children with serious illnesses.

Hearth Mother Lactation Services in North Canton offer mothers the opportunity to sell their “liquid gold”.

Mothers must first have a phone screening, sign a medical release, and have blood tests before they are approved for a donation.

Once the milk has run out, it must remain frozen. It is then delivered to OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank overnight.

Breast milk is sold by the milk bank not only in Ohio, but in 14 different states in the United States and parts of Canada.

“Most of our milk, probably 95% of our milk, goes to hospitals,” said Chris Smith. “And so it is used in hospitals for critically ill babies, premature babies whose breast milk may not have come in, who do not have enough milk, or for some reason cannot supply their own milk.”

Smith works at the milk bank, which spent more than 370,000 ounces of milk in 2019.

The milk bank says that only one ounce of milk can feed a premature baby for three days.

LAST STORIES: