First case of Chinese coronavirus identified in the US

SEATTLE – A U .S. Citizens who have recently returned from a trip to central China have been diagnosed with the new virus that has caused an outbreak and strict monitoring worldwide.

The man returned to the Seattle area in the middle of last week after traveling to the Wuhan area where the outbreak began. The man is in his thirties and is in good condition at a hospital in Everett, outside of Seattle.

The US is the fifth country to report the disease, after China, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

At the end of last week, US health officials began screening passengers from central China at US airports. Officials around the world have implemented similar airport investigations hoping to control the virus during the busy lunar new year journeys.

Last month, doctors began to see a new type of viral pneumonia – fever, cough, breathing difficulties – in people who spent time at a food market in Wuhan. More than 275 cases of the newly identified corona virus have been confirmed in China, most in Wuhan, according to the World Health Organization.

The count includes six deaths – all in China, most of them 60 years of age or older, including at least a few who had a previous medical condition.

Officials have said it has probably spread from animals to humans, but this week Chinese officials said they have concluded that it can also spread from person to person.

When the airport screenings were announced last week, CDC officials said the risk to the American public was low, but it was likely that the disease would appear in the US at some point.