First case of coronavirus confirmed in Massachusetts: DPH – Boston Herald

State health officials today announced that a man in his twenties coming back to Boston from Wuhan, China, is the first confirmed case of the new corona virus in Massachusetts.

Wuhan is the epicenter of the virus that has triggered a global warning from the World Health Organization and a public health emergency here in the US. The Boston man is now the eighth case of corona virus in the US, according to the CDC.

The sick man from Boston is ‘isolated’, said Saturday, and his ‘close contacts’ have been identified and are also being monitored.

“We are grateful that this young man is recovering and immediately sought medical help,” Dr. Monica Bharel, Commissioner for Health in Massachusetts. “Massachusetts has prepared for a possible case of this new corona virus and we were lucky that astute clinicians quickly took appropriate measures. Again, the risk to the public of the new 2019 corona virus remains low in Massachusetts. “

Here is the official release. This is a story in development …

BOSTON (February 1, 2020) – The first case of the new 2019 coronavirus in Massachusetts has been confirmed by a man returning from Wuhan, China, in his twenties and living in Boston. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) were informed of the positive test results late Friday evening by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This is the eighth case of the new 2019 coronavirus reported in the United States. The risk to the public of the new 2019 coronavirus remains low in Massachusetts.

The man recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and sought medical help shortly after his return to Massachusetts. He has been isolated since then and will remain isolated until released by public health officials. His few close contacts have been identified and are being monitored for signs of symptoms.

“Our priority is not only to protect and inform the people of Boston, but also to help this man continue to recover. We are pleased that he is doing well, “said Rita Nieves, BPHC’s executive director. “We are not currently asking Boston residents to do anything else. The risk for the general public remains low. And we remain confident that we are in a good position to respond to this evolving situation. “

DPH and BPHC continue to work closely with the CDC to maintain vigilance during this virus outbreak.

The new coronavirus has led to thousands of confirmed human infections in more than 20 countries, with more than 99 percent of cases in China. To date, eight cases have been confirmed in the US: three people in California, two in Illinois and one person each in Massachusetts, the state of Washington and Arizona.

On Friday, US Health and Human Services Minister Alex Azar declared the new 2019 coronavirus to be a public health emergency, and as a precaution ordered all US citizens returning from the outbreak in China to stay in quarantine for two weeks. This followed a statement by the World Health Organization on Thursday that the outbreak of the corona virus is a public health emergency of international concern. Also on that day, the CDC reported the first case of person-to-person transfer in Illinois between members of the household.

Massachusetts state health officials, in collaboration with Massport, local health departments and other medical partners, have responded to prevent the virus from spreading.

Under the steps of the Ministry of Health:

An Incident Command Structure set up to facilitate the regular dissemination of information from federal and state partners to stakeholders throughout the state.

Launch of a new website with current information about the status of the new corona virus for all residents: https://www.mass.gov/2019 coronavirus.

Developed and disseminated clinical advice to all health care providers in Massachusetts and provided guidance to hospitals, health systems and emergency medical services.

Scheduled calls with other key healthcare partners, including local health councils.

Coronaviruses are respiratory viruses and are generally spread through respiratory secretions (drops of coughing and sneezing) from an infected person to another person. Symptoms of new coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath and, in severe cases, pneumonia (fluid in the lungs). Information about how this new corona virus is spreading is still limited.

While the risk of the corona virus remains low for Massachusetts residents, people are advised to take many of the same steps they do to prevent colds and flu, including:

TIPS TO KEEP HEALTHY …

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Cover cough and sneeze.

Stay at home if you feel sick.

Doctors who see patients with recent trips to China, especially Hubei province, who have a fever,

lower respiratory tract symptoms (such as shortness of breath and cough) and / or contact with one

known new coronavirus patient, must contact DPH 24/7 at (617) 983-6800 for assistance. In

Boston, providers must contact BPHC at 617-534-5611.

The new DPH website provides relevant up-to-date information about the state of the new corona virus for all residents: mass.gov/2019 corona virus.

Additional details and guidelines regarding the new coronavirus are available with the CDC: 2019 Novel Coronavirus.