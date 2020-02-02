First coronavirus death reported outside of China in the Philippines; tolls at 362

February 2 (UPI) – The Philippines reported the first coronavirus death outside of China, with the number of victims increasing to 361 deaths and 17,205 cases by Sunday.

The Chinese National Health Commission reported 2,829 new cases and 57 additional deaths out of a total of 361 on Monday morning. Eight days ago, there were 46 deaths in mainland China. The first death was reported on January 11.

There have now been more coronavirus deaths in mainland China than the 349 registered by WHO when severe acute respiratory syndrome, more commonly known as SARS, broke out, and which killed approximately 800 people worldwide between 2002 and 2003.

Health officials in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 2,103 new cases and 56 more deaths by Sunday. Forty-one deaths have been reported in the provincial capital, Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have surfaced in an open seafood and animal market.

A total of 147 patients in China were discharged from hospitals after their healing, including 80 in Hubei Province.

A 44-year-old Chinese citizen died in the Philippines on Saturday, the country’s health ministry said in a statement that increased the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus outbreak to 362.

Health officials said that the patient – who was one of two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country – was in a stable state and showing signs of improvement, but his health deteriorated rapidly within 24 hours before his death.

He was the companion of a 38-year-old Chinese woman who came from Wuhan to the Philippines on January 21 after traveling through Hong Kong.

“This is the first reported death outside of China. However, keep in mind that this is not a locally acquired case, but at the epicenter of the disease in Wuhan, where there are a large number of deaths. We are working with the Ministry of Health to increase the number of deaths minimize.” and contained the disease, “said Rabindra Abeyasinghe, the World Health Organization representative in the Philippines.

Philippine Health Minister Francisco T. Duque III. Confirmed that it is an imported virus with no evidence of local transmission.

“We are currently working with the Chinese embassy to ensure that the remains are properly managed,” said Duque.

According to the Philippine Ministry of Health, 23 people are currently being examined for the disease.

Hours before the death announcement, Filipino Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said that visitors from China, including Hong Kong and Macau, will be temporarily banned from traveling regardless of their nationality.

“Taking into account the concerns of government officials and health professionals, the president made a decision and agreed to accept the recommendation and immediately implement it as an additional precautionary measure to protect Filipinos,” said the Senator, a former close adviser to President Rodrigo Duterte, said Sunday in an interview on GMA News TV.

Filipinos must comply with a 14 day quarantine period upon arrival in China from the Philippines. There are approximately 240,000 Filipino workers in Hong Kong.

According to Eman Villanueva, a spokesman for the Hong Kong Asian Migrant Coordination Center, many of them are household helpers who have made plans to return to Holy Week in April.

“I was supposed to go home in February to celebrate my mother’s death. I am basically prevented from going home and spending time with my family,” said Jess Mendez, a 38-year-old Filipino housekeeper in Hong Kong, a South report China Morning Post.

In Hong Kong, according to statistics, there were 15 reported cases in China as of Monday morning, including 10 in Taiwan and eight in Macau.

Outside of mainland China, a total of 149 cases were reported, including 96 in other Asian countries, 23 in Europe and 13 in North America, according to the South China Morning Post. Since then, a total of eleven other cases have been reported in the United States. A second woman in Santa Clara County, California was reported with the disease, although the cases are not related, and a married man and woman were reported in San Benito County.

All major cities in Hubei Province with 62 million inhabitants are currently closed. On Saturday, Xiangyang announced the closure of train stations and the cessation of public transportation.

In Wuhan, where there are most cases in a city, authorities announced plans to quarantine all suspected patients and those known to be in close contact with a confirmed case.

China is building two hospitals with 2,600 beds in Wuhan in less than two weeks. A building called Huoshenshan Hospital was completed on Sunday.

A study by the University of Hong Kong estimates that every infected person may have passed the virus on to 2.68 others.

The Chinese commission announced a total of 189,583 people who had close contact with infected patients. 10,055 people were released from the observation on Sunday.