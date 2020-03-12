First Coronavirus Positive Congressional Staff Tests

An employee of Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) contracted the coronavirus, according to Hill and Politico’s reports Wednesday.

Politico said that “Cantwell will close his office in D.C. this week and his staff will work remotely. The Washington state Democrat is asking for more personal testing.”

Cantwell’s office told Hill that infected personnel have been isolated since symptoms appeared. A statement from Cantwell’s office said:

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 had no known contact with the senator or other members of Congress. The senator requests that any staff who has come in contact with the person be tested for symptoms.

Mayor Muriel Bowser stated in Washington, D.C., an emergency state after confirming that six others were infected with the coronavirus.

The Congressional Research Service (CRS) calculated that the average age of members of the House in 2018 was 57.8 years. According to the CRS, the median age of senators in 2018 was 61.8 years, “among the oldest in U.S. history.” According to the CDC and the surgeon general, older people are more vulnerable to coronavirus.

No representative or senator was positive for coronavirus.

