First drag queen in the congress? Former Chicagoan Maebe A. Girl makes an attempt to leave Adam Schiff

From Chicago to California – and pizza tours to politics – this political newcomer attempting to dethrone a nationally known incumbent has no shortage of career and life experiences.

And then there is this striking voice name: G. “Maebe A. Girl” Pudlo, who hopes to become the first drag queen of the country in Congress.

“Maebe A. Girl is gender fluid / trans, and her pronouns are she / her,” according to her campaign website. She is one of the seven Democrats who want to remove Congressman Adam Schiff from the Los Angeles area, who, as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, oversaw important hearings of allegations. The primary is March 3.

While Schiff attracted millions of attention during the hearings, Pudlo attracts dozens of people to shows at The Offbeat, a bar between a nail salon and a liquor store in the Highland Park neighborhood in L.A.

She loves six-inch heels, tight-fitting mini skirts and a platinum blonde bob when she is on stage. The heels are shrinking and the skirts are getting longer when she takes a seat in the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council, an unpaid position for which she was chosen last year.

“I’m going with what I consider my more natural woman look,” she said. “Of course I stand out because I am already 6-foot-2.”

It is clear that she is serious about installing Schiff, even though she seems to have little chance of it. Schiff had more than $ 8.1 million to spend on re-election, according to the most recently available campaign finance records. She had $ 3,419.

“He is supposed to be a representative of this specific district, and there are many local problems that have deteriorated in his tenure, in particular homelessness,” Pudlo said.

Is she even on Schiff’s radar?

“I think he’s taking me seriously, and that’s why he’s not paying me any attention,” she said. “I am an unconventional candidate and I bring things he cannot necessarily do.”

Schiff’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The candidate known as Maebe A. Girl was born in Pittsburgh. At that time she went under her birth name, George Pudlo. Her family moved to the Chicago area when she was nine; she lived here through her late 20s. She didn’t drag – or identified as a woman – when she was in Chicago. The Sun-Times played her, as George Pudlo, in 2010 and led ‘Second City Pizza Tours’.

Maebe A. Girl, left, the former George Pudlo, grew up in the Chicago area, where she ran “Second City Pizza Tours” in 2010. Sun-Times Media

Not long afterwards, she decided to stand as a mayor of Chicago, but failed to get the required number of signatures to vote.

“I always see him as little Georgie,” said Pudlo’s grandmother, Margaret Pudlo, who lives in Pittsburgh.

“Georgia” may not win the election, but she has a bright future, her grandmother said, noting that her grandchild always had a $ 2 bill as a child.

“That’s why I always said he would become a millionaire,” she said.

Pudlo started dragging about five years ago after she moved to L.A. On stage she does include American Education Minister Betsy DeVos, First Lady Melania Trump and former White House secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Starting dragging brought me back to politics,” she said. “Just going out and acting in drag is a political and social statement.”