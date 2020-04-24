First Error: 6 Reasons to Make TV-Royalty “King: King forever”

The much-anticipated “King: Eternal Monter” has finally hit our screens! There is a lot going on about this project and for some reason: this drama is Lee Min Ho’s first project since completing military service; it’s the first Kim Go Eun since “Goblin” (she did the movie); as well as from co-authored writer Kim Eun Sook (“Mr. Sunshine,” “Descendants of the Sun,” “Secret Garden,” and so on). For this project, Kim Eun Sook joins the male “Heirs” and “Goblin” female leaders, and in this trifecta, the drama is definitely drawn to the eyeballs.

And that’s not the case. Headline “King: Eternal Monarch” gives the best new ratings for time slots and SBS ratings on Saturday-Saturday for the next night up. Unless the roads suddenly turn into haywire and fall into calculations, there is no reason the rating will not continue to grow. So what exactly about this drama that has resonance with the best of them all? Here, there are a few reasons that make it so darn fun.

Warning: Spoilers for episodes 1-4 up front.

The story of the myth is amazing

The story (literally) begins with the introduction of a powerful and powerful flute, which was given to King Singmun by the King of the East Sea Dragon. This may sound like a myth, but see, this flute is a real and important artifact that has an impact on the characters and the world. Yes, you read that right. World. As in both.

In one of the worlds, we have the Kingdom of the Kingdom, which is a constitutional monarchy and ruled by the sitting King; whereas the rest of the world is modern in the Republic of Korea. The history of the world varies from one person to another (one king died at an early age, the other grows to adulthood), and thus results in very different results. These two parallel worlds also have doppelganger each other, and as we have learned, even family structures are similar. However, the fate of this doppelganger on both sides is different, and it will be fun to learn how the characters behave in each world.

Now, when two of the world parallel and separated, there is no way for him on the other side to the other crosses, with the help of a bamboo flute mystical. And while young Lee Gon sliced ​​distilled bamboo into two pieces 25 years ago while trying to avenge the revenge his father (he died King Lee Ho), now there are two people who have the power flute – King Lee now Gon (Lee Min Ho), and killer treacherous Lee Lim (King Lee Ho’s cousin, played by Lee Jung Jin) – and the two find a secret portal that brings them to the Republic of Korea.

As for what these two dimensions of this finding cracks? For Lee Lim, he tried to escape the Royal Guards after a coup attempt and came to the bamboo field with a mystical pillar. When he opened the portal, he got his chance and escaped.

For Lee Gon, he tried to track down the “Mad Hatter” when he reached the same bamboo field. 25 years ago, on the night of murder, there is no user black hoodie with a gun and dispose of waste to Lee Lim, who is also not accidental escape of Lee Gon harm others. She grabbed another man who could catch the mysterious and furnaces – one of the identification Lieutenant Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun). From then on he was trying to track down his savior.

However, the ID card is different. The one on the left is the one Lee Gon captured in Corea, and the one on the right is the Korean-Tae Eul that he now owns. Hmm…

There were a number of incidents in the first episode, and a lot of the information was given to us, but the myth is strong enough that the story just runs smoothly from other exposures. There is a hard way for the bigger storyline, so I can’t wait to see what’s in store for us along the way!

All the good

Now, not to mention that the woman is not very good, because of her, but have you seen the man? To be honest, this article is almost entitled, ” ‘King Monarch Mandrake’ own intrigue, beauty, and others, many of them hot.”

Kim Kyung Nam plays Kang Shin Jae, the cute cop caught up with Tae Eul.

Say-it’s-as-it-Lee Lee Gon

Lee Gon really can’t be called a good character. Why, you might call him Prince Charming.

She is intelligent, persistent, thirsty for knowledge, and the two younger versions (the Korean version of Ji Hun) are brave and fearless in facing Lee Lim. And on top of these qualities, what I like most about him is the way he should be aware. He could take a break from the same science and mathematics and universal lectures just to tell Tae Eul that he had really good eyes.

He also talks directly about her relationship with Tae Eul. Swing-alert in 3… 2… 1:

Lee Min Ho does his swoony and straight jokes well, and I’m glad to see him sparkle here as well. He literally portrays the charm, even if Lee Gon is in a state of awkwardness, you can just go on “Awwww … why is he so awesome …” And sure, his friends, is Lee Min Ho’s strength.

Lieutenant with a lot of charms

With such a magnificent male / female leader, we have to be the exact and attractive Queen / female leader. And we definitely have Lieutenant Jung Tae Eul. She lives in the Republic of Korea and works in the Violent Crimes Division. She absolutely have personality and when you do not become the leader of the team, he appears to have exposed to the guys who will be running.

She is also confident in getting good ribbons from her team members, and has a round kick.

But the moment that made me feel good about this character was that he didn’t look good during the Taekwando scene, which happened during his high school years. In essence, his father’s Taekwando school had trouble getting new students, so Tae Eul decided to use his God-given assets to his advantage. She was sitting in the window in her Taekwondo uniform with long black hair, while reading the book in the most elegant way. It was fun to watch the show, but the tactics worked, and the boys were walking to school.

Bromance

One of the highlights of the premiere episode was the relationship between Lee Gon and Jo Young / Jo Eun Seob. There is a straightforward sense of humor in the relationship, especially with Lee Gon-Jo Young’s partner. Jo Young (of the Kingdom of Corea) is the Royal Guard Captain and his subordinate King Lee Gon. However, as we have known each year for 25 years, their relationship is more than subordinated. In fact, Jo Young often misses Lee Gon and even forgets about her just because he wants to.

However, all of this teasing and eye-building is built on strong friendships. Since that day takdirake 25 years ago, she has become the support of every person, and this will be one that can be expressed even in the time behavior.

In fact, these bromans seemed to be written in the stars, because when Lee Gon was a portal to the Republic of Korea, he also encountered Jo Eun Seob. And thank you for the persistence of Lee Gon, the two of them strike a friendship. Eun Seob took Lee Gon shopping, invited her to eat, (unconsciously) tasted food for her (for, you know, poison), and also easily prepared information about Tae Eul.

All jokes

As you know before, there is an epic feeling to this drama due to the flow of mythical stories, sweeping music, and good cinematography. And it’s good and all, but it’s also a sense of humor that really adds layers to the drama.

There are funny lines

and visual humor….

All in all, “King: The Eternal Monter” fits the notes with good storylines, good characters, fun relationships, and with more promise to come! Don’t forget it!

Have you caught the premiere of “King: King forever”? How did you find out? Which world do you prefer? Comment below and give it a go!

