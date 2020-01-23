First flu death in teenager in Worcester County, health officials report

A teenager in Worcester County died of the flu, according to the Department of Health’s first death of pediatric flu of the season in the state.

“I am very sad about the family of this child. This is a tragic reminder of how serious the flu can be for both children and adults, “said Dr. Health Commissioner. Monica Bharel in a statement.

“Every flu season is different, but January and February are usually the high point of the flu season. We want people to know that it’s not too late to get a flu shot, “Bharel said.

The child tested positive for influenza B, a common form of flu in pediatric patients.

This season, between 2,000 and 3,000 residents of Massachusetts have been hospitalized with the flu, and there have been 15,000 to 20,000 first aid visits, according to DPH.

Last flu season there were four confirmed deaths from pediatric flu in Massachusetts. From January 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 39 pediatric flu deaths throughout the country this season.

“Flu vaccination is our best protection against disease,” Dr. said. Larry Madoff, medical director of the Office of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences. “People also need to remember to wash their hands, cover their coughs and sneeze and stay home when they are sick to limit the spread of diseases.”

Babies, the elderly and people with chronic diseases are the most susceptible to flu and flu-related complications.

The most common symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills, runny nose and tiredness.

The flu vaccine is still available and it is not too late to be vaccinated because the flu season will last many weeks.