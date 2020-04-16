First Hawaiian Bank encourages further SBA financing

First Hawaiian Bank said today it was informed by the SBA Check Protection Program that funding was depleted due to high demand across the country. The bank said it is pushing for as many applications as possible, receiving confirmation of $ 800 million in funding for its customers.

“We recognize that there are many applications for clients that have not been accepted before federal funds run out and we are ready to continue working around the clock in the event the Federal Government is able to add additional funding to the SBA Protection Check Program,” Bob . Harrison, President of First Hawaiian Bank, president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are asking all small business clients to contact Hawaii’s Congressional representative to request that the Federal Government add more money to this program that serves as a critical point of view for Hawaii’s small business.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration said that all of the $ 349 billion allocated by Congress for the SBA Check Protection Program was used. Congress will need to provide more funding for small businesses to receive a PPP loan. First Hawaiian is to ask all small businesses to contact congressional representatives to ask the federal government to immediately appropriate more funding through the SBA Payments Program.

HOW TO GET CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATES

Senator Mazie Hirono

>> Phone: 522-8970 (Hawaii office) or 202-224-6361 (Washington, D.C. office)

>> Address: 300 Ala Moana Blvd., Room 3-106, Honolulu, HI 96850

>> Website: www.hirono.senate.gov/contact

Senator Brian Schatz

>> Phone: 523-2061 (Hawaii office) or 202-224-3934 (Washington, D.C. office)

>> Address: 300 Ala Moana Blvd., Room 7-212, Honolulu, HI 96850

>> Website: www.schatz.senate.gov/contact

Deputy Ed Case, First District

>> Phone: 650-6688 (Honolulu office) or 202-225-2726 (Washington, D.C. office)

>> Address: 1132 Bishop St., Suite 1910, Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Website: case.house.gov/forms/writeyourrep

Deputy Tulsi Gabbard, 2nd District

>> Phone: 541-1986 (Hawaii office) or 202-225-4906 (Washington, D.C. office)

>> Address: 300 Ala Moana Blvd., 5-104 Prince Kuhio Building, Honolulu, HI 96850

>> Email: TulsiOffice@mail.house.gov