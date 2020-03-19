First Hillsborough COVID-19 affected individual entirely recovers from virus, shares journey

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The to start with affected person to examination constructive for COVID-19 in Hillsborough County says she has fully recovered from the virus.

Kaelyn Sheedy is a Tampa sporting activities therapist who contracted the coronavirus when traveling through Europe in mid-February.

“When I analyzed positive, I was just like wow, what are the probabilities?” she told 8 On Your Side through Facetime Wednesday.

When she was in Europe, she suggests people today there ended up not speaking about the virus but she traveled with a mask just in circumstance.

“Tried to do my very best to guard myself while on planes and touring,” the 29-calendar year-previous described.

It was on the flight again to The us when she suggests she started to display indications: tiredness, fever, and coughing up environmentally friendly mucus. Sheedy referred to as the CDC who cleared her to fly from New York to Tampa, only to come property and take a look at positive for the virus on February 28.

She quickly quarantined herself at property, together with her traveling buddy who also contracted the virus.

“I’m a wholesome individual,” Sheedy stated. “I could see how another person with fundamental problems could have experienced a a great deal far more tricky working experience.”

12 days into her 14-day quarantine, Sheedy stopped demonstrating indications and analyzed damaging. A next check on March 13 confirmed she had recovered and is now coronavirus-cost-free.

Now she’s sharing her tale to stimulate other youthful folks to consider the situation seriously. Sheedy even hosted a social media Q&A, answering concerns from other people to assist ease fears but also urge vigilance.

“It’s not going to hit house right until it hits house,” she defined. “And that’s when it’s your mom, or grandmother, or grandfather.”

Sheedy applauds the response the condition has experienced so far, forcing bars and other general public locations to near to protect against the distribute of the virus.

Even however Sheedy is sensation properly once once again, she won’t be heading back again to operate just really nonetheless. As a sports therapist, she works with quite a few skilled athletes who are at the moment not participating in thanks to the coronavirus crisis, so it’ll be some time just before her life is totally again to regular.

For additional on Sheedy’s recovery and private encounter with the virus, you can come across her on Instagram.